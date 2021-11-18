Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
IDW?s Transformers: Shattered Glass, Issue #4 iTunes Preview


Goldbug, a vicious warlord formerly known as Bumblebee, must become the leader that Optimus Prime failed to be as he fights Decepticons and commands Autobots to extract information from Starscream. Prepare your December pull list for the penultimate issue of Shattered Glass by checking out the iTunes Apple Books preview after the jump, then sound off on the 2005 boards! Shattered Glass isn’t your average Transformers tale… “Shards” is the story of the ongoing battle between the power-hungry Autobot autocrats and the freedom-fighting Decepticon laborers. Join author Danny Lore (James Bond, King in Black: Captain America, Champions) in exploring this &#187; Continue Reading.

The post IDW?s Transformers: Shattered Glass, Issue #4 iTunes Preview appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



