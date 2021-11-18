Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 47,452

IDW?s Transformers: Shattered Glass, Issue #4 iTunes Preview



Goldbug, a vicious warlord formerly known as Bumblebee, must become the leader that Optimus Prime failed to be as he fights Decepticons and commands Autobots to extract information from Starscream. Prepare your December pull list for the penultimate issue of Shattered Glass by checking out the iTunes Apple Books preview after the jump, then sound off on the 2005 boards! Shattered Glass isn’t your average Transformers tale… “Shards” is the story of the ongoing battle between the power-hungry Autobot autocrats and the freedom-fighting Decepticon laborers. Join author Danny Lore (James Bond, King in Black: Captain America, Champions) in exploring this



Goldbug, a vicious warlord formerly known as Bumblebee, must become the leader that Optimus Prime failed to be as he fights Decepticons and commands Autobots to extract information from Starscream. Prepare your December pull list for the penultimate issue of Shattered Glass by checking out the iTunes Apple Books preview after the jump, then sound off on the 2005 boards! Shattered Glass isn't your average Transformers tale… "Shards" is the story of the ongoing battle between the power-hungry Autobot autocrats and the freedom-fighting Decepticon laborers. Join author Danny Lore (James Bond, King in Black: Captain America, Champions) in exploring this

