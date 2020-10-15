Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers Studio Series 86 Jazz And Hot Rod Official Images
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 12:20 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 45,562
Transformers Studio Series 86 Jazz And Hot Rod Official Images


Courtesy of Comicbook.com we have our first look at the highly expected*Transformers Studio Series 86 Jazz And Hot Rod for your viewing pleasure. The classic G1 characters from the very first Transformers movie from 1986 are coming into the Studio Series line. Check all the images of these new great figures after the break as well as the official product description. Then share your impressions on the 2005 Boards! Transformers: Studio Series 86-01 Deluxe The Transformers: The Movie Autobot Jazz (Ages 8 and Up / Approx. Retail Price: $19.99 / Available: 02/01/2021) This Studio Series 86-01 Deluxe Class The &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Studio Series 86 Jazz And Hot Rod Official Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 12:27 PM   #2
Msol
Cybertron
Msol's Avatar
Join Date: Jul 2007
Location: Vancouver
Posts: 1,149
Re: Transformers Studio Series 86 Jazz And Hot Rod Official Images
Finally beating the leakers to the punch a bit.
Msol is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 12:56 PM   #3
Pascal
Iron Pasc
Pascal's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Planet Earth
Posts: 17,678
Re: Transformers Studio Series 86 Jazz And Hot Rod Official Images
So we'll be getting a new Optimus Prime figure as well. Maybe two, if they do the dead version. And a Magnus.
__________________
My BST list is HERE.
Pascal is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers G1 Dinobots 1984 Vintage (Free Shipping)
Transformers
Transformers G1 Masterpiece Year of the Horse YOTH Optimus Prime MISB
Transformers
Transformers G1 Pretender Grimlock empty box and instruction booklet for toys
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers Generations FOC Fall of Cybertron Voyager Soundblaster MISB!
Transformers
Transformers Titans Return Voyager Class Decepticon Hazard & Blitzwing sealed
Transformers
Transformers Titans Return Voyager Class Decepticon Hazard & Blitzwing sealed
Transformers
Transformers Earthrise: Skylynx MISB
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 01:36 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.