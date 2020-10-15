Transformers Studio Series 86 Jazz And Hot Rod Official Images
Courtesy of Comicbook.com we have our first look at the highly expected*Transformers Studio Series 86 Jazz And Hot Rod for your viewing pleasure. The classic G1 characters from the very first Transformers movie from 1986 are coming into the Studio Series line. Check all the images of these new great figures after the break as well as the official product description. Then share your impressions on the 2005 Boards! Transformers: Studio Series 86-01 Deluxe The Transformers: The Movie Autobot Jazz (Ages 8 and Up / Approx. Retail Price: $19.99 / Available: 02/01/2021) This Studio Series 86-01 Deluxe Class The » Continue Reading.
