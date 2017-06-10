|
Masterpiece Movie Optimus Prime Instructions
2005 Boards user Heat Guy has shared the*Masterpiece Movie Optimus Prime Instructions*on our forums. The instruction sheet shows that you will have to take 43 steps to transform Optimus Prime from robot to truck. It also shows the changing faceplate to mouth gimmick and accesories storage. You can see the pictures after the jump and then sound off what you think at the 2005 Boards.    
