Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
>
Off Topic
>
General Discussion
Adam West passes away
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
Boards
Register
FAQ
Gallery
Members List
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Twitter
Facebook
Thread Tools
Today, 01:25 PM
#
1
Sun Swipe Prime
Canadian Slag
Join Date: Apr 2009
Location: Vancouver, BC
Posts: 3,363
Adam West passes away
A bit of the fun has moved on from this world.
http://variety.com/2017/tv/news/adam...an-1202461532/
He was for me the first live-action Batman. R.I.P.
__________________
SIDESWIPE: *grumbles* ... the greatest fighting machine in the universe and they make me a janitor!
Sun Swipe Prime
View Public Profile
Send a private message to Sun Swipe Prime
Find More Posts by Sun Swipe Prime
Today, 01:37 PM
#
2
ConvoyGTR
Generation 2
Join Date: May 2009
Location: Vancouver, BC
Posts: 1,510
Re: Adam West passes away
Wut?!?!? I didn't know he was sick. RIP Adam West.
__________________
ConvoyGTR
View Public Profile
Send a private message to ConvoyGTR
Find More Posts by ConvoyGTR
«
Previous Thread
|
Next Thread
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Posting Rules
You
may not
post new threads
You
may not
post replies
You
may not
post attachments
You
may not
edit your posts
BB code
is
On
Smilies
are
On
[IMG]
code is
On
HTML code is
Off
Forum Rules
Forum Jump
User Control Panel
Private Messages
Subscriptions
Who's Online
Search Forums
Forums Home
Transformers Discussion
Transformers General Discussion
Cybertron.ca Podcast - Canadian Slag
Canadian Transformers News
Transformers Collections Spotlight
Transformers Feedback and Reviews
Transformers Video Reviews
Canadian Transformers Sightings
International Transformers News
Transformers Customs and Artwork
TFcon Discussion
Cybertron.ca Marketplace
Items For Sale or Trade
Wanted Items
Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback
Transformers On Ebay
Off Topic
General Discussion
Canadian Action Figure News
Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings
Tech Support Forum and Site Rules
Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge
Transformers Shopping
Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support.
More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
transformers generations universe lot MISB
G1 TRANSFORMERS BLUESTREAK ORIGINAL WITH BOX
diaclone g1 pre transformers vintage ko Triplechanger blitzwing mib
Transformers Legends Class Devastator Revenge of the Fallen 100% Complete.
Hasbro Transformers Titans Return Chaos On Velocitron G2 Laser Optimus Prime
Takara Megatron G1 Reissue Japanese Encore 2 Sealed Transformers Hard to Find
TRANSFORMERS SIDE SWIPE G1 REISSUE TRU COMMEMORATIVE SERIES 8 SEALED
Powered by
vBadvanced
CMPS v3.2.3
All times are GMT -4. The time now is
01:44 PM
.
Transformers
G.I. Joe
Toys and Action Figures
Action Figures in Canada
Thundercats
Contact Us
-
Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
-
Archive
-
Top
Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.