Following up our report last week of TLK Voyager Wave 2 Hound on shelves at Universal Studios Hollywood, TFW2005 member lake88 brings us news of that Hound, plus Megatron and Reveal Your Shield Optimus Prime being released at retail in Singapore. Hound and Megatron were discovered at Metro City Point, while Optimus Prime was found at Takashimaya. This is great news for our fellow Transformers fans in Singapore. Will you be adding these figures to your collection? See the photos after the jump and join the discussion on the 2005 boards!