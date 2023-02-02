Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers Rise Of The Beasts Smash Changer Optimus Primal & 2-in-1 Bumblebee Mask
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 02:40 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 49,558
Transformers Rise Of The Beasts Smash Changer Optimus Primal & 2-in-1 Bumblebee Mask


The official Transformers Instagram and Facebook accounts have uploaded official promotional videos of the new Rise Of The Beasts Smash Changer Optimus Primal &#038; 2-in-1 Bumblebee mask. We finally have an official reveal of Smash Changer Optimus Primal which was first seen by the end of 2022. The video shows the easy 3-step “smashing” transformation. We also have a transformation video of the new 2-in-1 Bumblebee mask. As we can see from the images, robot mode seems to have some decent articulation and can stand on its own. Watch the videos after the break as well as &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Rise Of The Beasts Smash Changer Optimus Primal & 2-in-1 Bumblebee Mask Official Videos appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 03:22 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2023, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.