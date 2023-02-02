The official Transformers Instagram
and Facebook
accounts have uploaded official promotional videos of the new Rise Of The Beasts Smash Changer Optimus Primal & 2-in-1 Bumblebee mask. We finally have an official reveal of Smash Changer Optimus Primal which was first seen by the end of 2022
. The video shows the easy 3-step “smashing” transformation. We also have a transformation video of the new 2-in-1 Bumblebee mask. As we can see from the images, robot mode seems to have some decent articulation and can stand on its own. Watch the videos after the break as well as » Continue Reading.
