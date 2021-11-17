TFcon is happy to announce Morgan Lofting the voice of Firestar and Moonracer in Transformers Generation 1 will be a guest at TFcon Los Angeles 2022
. Fans of the 80s will also remember her as The Baroness in GI Joe. Morgan will be taking part in an autograph session with the attendees of America?s Ultimate Transformers Fan Experience. Please check the TFcon website for the full guest signing schedule prior to the event for the exact time. Morgan Lofting is presented by The Chosen Prime
