IDW?s New Transformers Comic Series Issue #1 Preview
IDW has uploaded via Issuu
*a proper preview of their new Transformers Comic Series Issue #1. We are treated with a great of view of Cybertron before the great war. Not the wrecked world we are used to remember, but what seems to be a peaceful and proper place. Click on the bar to see the mirrored images on this news post. The new Transformers 1 is out tomorrow March 13th at comic shops, so don’t forget to grab your copy.
