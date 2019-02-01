Howdy fellow bot lovers!
Just thought Id share my take on a few sour TFs I recently picked up, lol.
After doing some research online it doesnt look like these issues are that widespread. ... However, I thought Id post what Ive experienced so far in the hopes of preventing any recurrences for someone else
1. Battle Master Aimless: x2 right arms (thats on me as I shouldve looked more closely before purchasing - always do a quick inspection before hand!)
2. Battle Masters Laserbeak: stressed legs after a few transformations (make sure to grab at the plastic closest to the joint itself, or the leg will flex quite easily if pulled down by the foot)
3. Deluxe Ironhide: x2 copies of his hammer/gun breaking at the pivoting/transformation section (upon closer inspection the plastic underneath looked all stressed, even after only approx. 3-4 conversions)
4. Deluxe Sixgun: x2 copies of misassembled toes, where on one copy it is noticeably stressed and on another copy one toe breaking after trying to fix & swap said problem according to TFWiki (https://tfwiki.net/wiki/Six-Gun#Generations
)
5. Voyager Soundwave: just a few minor issues addressed here; http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=76380
6. Voyager Starscream: stressing and partially cracking of front end of jet (canopy section) after first transformation ... saw a couple of reviews on YouTube that mention how that portion can stick together rather securely, but was very surprised on my copy how tough it actually was (in hindsight I shouldve used the hot water or blow dryer method to soften the plastic)
Anyways, hope no one else comes across any of these problems with their bots! ... Just a couple of things to watch out for