Today, 12:56 PM #1 JonoPrime Beast Machine Join Date: Jul 2007 Location: Burlington, ON Posts: 455 Couple of things you may want to watch out for with Siege wave 2 bots



Just thought Id share my take on a few sour TFs I recently picked up, lol.



After doing some research online it doesnt look like these issues are that widespread. ... However, I thought Id post what Ive experienced so far in the hopes of preventing any recurrences for someone else



1. Battle Master Aimless: x2 right arms (thats on me as I shouldve looked more closely before purchasing - always do a quick inspection before hand!)



2. Battle Masters Laserbeak: stressed legs after a few transformations (make sure to grab at the plastic closest to the joint itself, or the leg will flex quite easily if pulled down by the foot)



3. Deluxe Ironhide: x2 copies of his hammer/gun breaking at the pivoting/transformation section (upon closer inspection the plastic underneath looked all stressed, even after only approx. 3-4 conversions)



4. Deluxe Sixgun: x2 copies of misassembled toes, where on one copy it is noticeably stressed and on another copy one toe breaking after trying to fix & swap said problem according to TFWiki (



5. Voyager Soundwave: just a few minor issues addressed here;



6. Voyager Starscream: stressing and partially cracking of front end of jet (canopy section) after first transformation ... saw a couple of reviews on YouTube that mention how that portion can stick together rather securely, but was very surprised on my copy how tough it actually was (in hindsight I shouldve used the hot water or blow dryer method to soften the plastic)



