Laz Generation 1 Join Date: Nov 2021 Location: Toronto Posts: 13

Current want list! hey all!



currently looking for



(war for cybertron trilogy)

Gen selects powerdashers(idk their names)

Botropolis set(cheaper if possible, missed the sale)

Kingdom paleotrex(loose complete)

Kingdom Tigatron(haven't found any local yet)

Kingdom cheetor

kingdom netflix cheetor

Kingdom shadow panther

I think it's kingdom transmutate

kingdom Grimlock(loose or someone who wants to split the collection and take mirage)

Terrorsaur when and if we get it



Sealed preferred unless otherwise stated



(prime wars trilogy)

CW Megatron (loose or cheaper)

CW armada megatron(loose or cheaper)

CW limbs for menasor(loose or cheaper)

CW limbs for superion(loose or cheaper)

CW limbs for defensor(loose or cheaper)

CW Victorion(loose or cheaper)

CW devastator(loose or cheaper)

POTP Jazz (loose)

titan master apeface(loose)

legends class dinobot slash(loose)



older figures

BW polar claw(loose complete)

FOC Brawl (loose or parts just need his head)

FOC Vortex(loose)

FOC Ruination set(loose complete)

Fatimus prime (loose with all the mini figures to combine).

Train combiners(not sure what they are but my son seen and wants them)



As a lead into this, I am a father of three with a budget so can't always afford to buy things on the spot but try my best to honour deals i've made and follow through on them



will update and change as we collect more