brr-icy
Unofficial Photographic Archive vol 1 and 2
So, a few years ago at tfcon, a bunch of you guys kept telling me to make a book, so I got together with a couple friends of mine (Hyperoptic on TFW and Heroic Decepticon on TFW and his blog) to do just that, and for the last year have dedicated a ton of time and effort to it. So here's the official announcement:



Brought to you by Ocular Echo, over 700 hours in the making, more than 10,000 photos shot... from Afterburner to Wreck-Gar, Headmasters to Targetmasters and Minispies to Mailaways... we present you the unofficial Photographic Archive featuring all US, European and Japanese G1 Transformers. Coming to a solar system near you in 2017. Enjoy an energon fizzy for sharing and two if shared with a robotic lifeform!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IsRN...ature=youtu.be

^Video link
