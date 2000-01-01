brr-icy G1 Collector Join Date: Jan 2008 Location: Stratford Ontario Posts: 6,376

Unofficial Photographic Archive vol 1 and 2







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IsRN...ature=youtu.be



^Video link So, a few years ago at tfcon, a bunch of you guys kept telling me to make a book, so I got together with a couple friends of mine (Hyperoptic on TFW and Heroic Decepticon on TFW and his blog) to do just that, and for the last year have dedicated a ton of time and effort to it. So here's the official announcement:Brought to you by Ocular Echo, over 700 hours in the making, more than 10,000 photos shot... from Afterburner to Wreck-Gar, Headmasters to Targetmasters and Minispies to Mailaways... we present you the unofficial Photographic Archive featuring all US, European and Japanese G1 Transformers. Coming to a solar system near you in 2017. Enjoy an energon fizzy for sharing and two if shared with a robotic lifeform!^Video link





