New Bumblebee Movie Teaser Reveals Soundwave, His Minions, Shatter, Dropkick And Opti

Another short clip from tomorrow's (09/24/2018) Transformers: Bumblebee trailer has dropped showcasing*Soundwave , Ravage, Shatter, Dropkick and Optimus Prime. This is clip also confirms the leaked info regarding the scenes set in Cybertron . Soundwave, his minions and Oprimus Prime are all in their G1 forms with hints of War For Cybertron (the High Moon Studio video game, not the upcoming toyline) aesthetics thrown in. The clip is in low-res but you can be sure to see hi-res images from us once the new trailer is officially out.