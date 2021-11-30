Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 47,521

IDW?s Transformers (2019) Comic Series: Issue #38 iTunes Preview



Things are never easy when Swindle’s involved and Megatron envisions a future of Autobots rendered down to dust. “Darkness, Once Gazed Upon” continues in Transformers issue #38, due in shops December 15th, while the iTunes Apple Books three-page preview is ready now after the jump for your analysis and discussion with fellow readers on the 2005 boards! Creator credits: Brian Ruckley (Author), Anna Malkova (Artist), Alex Milne (Cover Artist), Chris Panda, featured (Cover Artist), Livio Ramondelli (Cover Artist)



The post







More... Things are never easy when Swindle’s involved and Megatron envisions a future of Autobots rendered down to dust. “Darkness, Once Gazed Upon” continues in Transformers issue #38, due in shops December 15th, while the iTunes Apple Books three-page preview is ready now after the jump for your analysis and discussion with fellow readers on the 2005 boards! Creator credits: Brian Ruckley (Author), Anna Malkova (Artist), Alex Milne (Cover Artist), Chris Panda, featured (Cover Artist), Livio Ramondelli (Cover Artist)The post IDW?s Transformers (2019) Comic Series: Issue #38 iTunes Preview appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM

__________________