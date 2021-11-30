Things are never easy when Swindle’s involved and Megatron envisions a future of Autobots rendered down to dust. “Darkness, Once Gazed Upon” continues in Transformers issue #38, due in shops December 15th, while the iTunes Apple Books three-page preview is ready now after the jump for your analysis and discussion with fellow readers on the 2005 boards! Creator credits: Brian Ruckley (Author), Anna Malkova (Artist), Alex Milne (Cover Artist), Chris Panda, featured (Cover Artist), Livio Ramondelli (Cover Artist)
