Tickets on sale now at TFcon is very happy to welcome back IDW Publishing artistto. Transformers fans will recognize his work as the primary artist of the long-runningcomic book series. He will be in attendance all weekend and offering prints and commissions to the attendees.Andrew Griffith is presented by Ages Three and Up Tickets on sale now at https://www.tfcon.ca/tickets Attached Thumbnails

