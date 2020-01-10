|
Transformers Evergreen Lenticular Valentine?s Day Cards
2005 Boards Member Optimus4EVER has discovered yet another Transformers product. This time at Walmart. Since the Valentine’s Day is just another month away, why not celebrate it Transformers style? This 32-card Lenticular Valentine’s Day pack is just*$2.48. Chip in another $2.48 and you can get 32 temporary tattoos as well.
