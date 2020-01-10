Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 44,040

Transformers Evergreen Lenticular Valentine?s Day Cards



2005 Boards Member Optimus4EVER has discovered yet another Transformers product. This time at Walmart. Since the Valentine’s Day is just another month away, why not celebrate it Transformers style? This 32-card Lenticular Valentine’s Day pack is just*$2.48. Chip in another $2.48 and you can get 32 temporary tattoos as well.



The post







More... 2005 Boards Member Optimus4EVER has discovered yet another Transformers product. This time at Walmart. Since the Valentine’s Day is just another month away, why not celebrate it Transformers style? This 32-card Lenticular Valentine’s Day pack is just*$2.48. Chip in another $2.48 and you can get 32 temporary tattoos as well.The post Transformers Evergreen Lenticular Valentine’s Day Cards appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





Ontario Collectors Con 2020 will be Sunday January 26th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles. __________________will be Sunday January 26th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.