Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 44,040

Transformers: Bumblebee Play Pack Activity Book



2005 Boards Member Optimus4EVER has discovered a new activity book based on the Transformers: Bumblebee movie. Titled as Play Pack, the package contains a 25 page coloring book, one single sheet of stickers, 4 crayons (yellow, red, blue and green) in a decorated foil type bag. The whole pack is just US$ 1. You can check out the images, after the jump.



The post







More... 2005 Boards Member Optimus4EVER has discovered a new activity book based on the Transformers: Bumblebee movie. Titled as Play Pack, the package contains a 25 page coloring book, one single sheet of stickers, 4 crayons (yellow, red, blue and green) in a decorated foil type bag. The whole pack is just US$ 1. You can check out the images, after the jump.The post Transformers: Bumblebee Play Pack Activity Book appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





Ontario Collectors Con 2020 will be Sunday January 26th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles. __________________will be Sunday January 26th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.