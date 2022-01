First Look At Transformers Authentics Mini Bot Racers, Masks And Cybertron Battlers

On January 1st, we brought you news of an upcoming toyline called Authentics Mini Racers. Now, our Jtprime17 is not only bringing us our first look at the line (officially called Transformers*Mini Bot Racers) but also our first look at additional lines called Cybertron Battlers and Evergreen Masks. Tra Authentics mini Racers ast Product number: F3830 MSRP: $3.99 Tra Authentics Cyber Battlers ast Product number: F3069 MSRP: $4.99 Tra Authentics Mask Ast Product number: F3070 MSRP: $4.99 As some have guessed correctly, Authentics Mini Bot Racers are re-issues/re-paints/re-molds of Transformers: Rescue Bots Mini Bots Racers. Hasbro is also continuing » Continue Reading. The post First Look At Transformers Authentics Mini Bot Racers, Masks And Cybertron Battlers appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM