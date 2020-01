Prime 1 Studio MMTFM-27: Soundwave & Ravage Statue (Bumblebee Movie) Official Images

Via Prime 1 Studio Facebook *we have an amazing official image gallery of their new*MMTFM-27: Soundwave & Ravage Statue (Bumblebee movie). As usual with Prime 1 Studios statues, we have a totally movie-accurate representation of Soundwave and his partner Ravage. Fine details and top painting and finishing on this impressive 80 cm tall statue that features LED lights for great display options. Read on for the complete official product description: “Ravage Eject! Prime 1 Studio is excited to present the MMTFM-27: Soundwave & Ravage statue from Transformers: Bumblebee Film! The concept for the film was developed during the writers’ room » Continue Reading. The post Prime 1 Studio MMTFM-27: Soundwave & Ravage Statue (Bumblebee Movie) Official Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM