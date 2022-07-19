Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 48,608

Rumor: Pulsecon 2022 Taking Place September 30 ? October 1?



An image has surfaced at Hasbro’s SDCC 2022 setup indicating that Pulsecon will return once again this year, and will be taking place on September 30 – October 1. For the last few years, Pulsecon has brought us a good chunk of Transformers reveals, and there’s no shortage of things that could be shown off this time between Legacy, Studio Series, ROTB, Earthspark, exclusives, etc. We recommend taking this as a rumor for now until we receive official confirmation, but for now you can discuss on the boards what you think may be there!



