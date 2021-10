Outtsyder Another 1 Bites The Dust Join Date: Jun 2007 Location: Parts Unknown Posts: 522

"Web Log" - Beast Wars timeline story (Blackarachnia)







Premise: Blackarachnia records her personal journal during the Beast Wars on prehistoric Earth.



This one's a little bigger than the first-person POV monologues that I've posted before, so I'll just share the link to the AO3 entry to keep things simple, as well as the title photo. https://archiveofourown.org/works/34...pters/85456156 (four chapters)



Creative arts page: Scorpion's Heart Overnight Creations

https://www.facebook.com/ScorpionsHeart.SHOC/



Written works on Archive Of Our Own - ScorpionsHeart

https://archiveofourown.org/users/Sc...ScorpionsHeart



Feedback thread: https://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=33913



"Study the great, and become greater."

- Michael Jackson

"Who are we, if not measured by our impact on others?"

- Carl Sagan __________________