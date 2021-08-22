|
ThreeZero MDLX Optimus Prime Teaser
ThreeZero have shared a teaser shot for their second MDLX figure – Optimus Prime.* This is a smaller scale, lower priced deluxe offering featuring high end paint and tons of articulation.* The design is an updated one inspired by Generation 1, not tied to any movie.* He will pair nicely with Bumblebee
, and the recently teased Megatron / Rodimus
.* Check the teaser after the break and stay tuned for more details as they drop!
