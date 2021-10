Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 47,263

ThreeZero MDLX Optimus Prime Teaser



ThreeZero have shared a teaser shot for their second MDLX figure – Optimus Prime.* This is a smaller scale, lower priced deluxe offering featuring high end paint and tons of articulation.* The design is an updated one inspired by Generation 1, not tied to any movie.* He will pair nicely with Bumblebee , and the recently teased Megatron / Rodimus .* Check the teaser after the break and stay tuned for more details as they drop!





