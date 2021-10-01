Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Takara Tomy Transformers MPG-01 Trainbot Shouki Official In-Hand Images
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Yesterday, 11:20 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 47,263
Takara Tomy Transformers MPG-01 Trainbot Shouki Official In-Hand Images


Takara Tomy Transformers Twitter*have uploaded some official in-hand images of the new Transformers MPG-01 Trainbot Shouki. Masterpiece MPG-01 Shouki is the first entry in Takara Tomys Trainbots combiner Raiden which was seen in the G1 Japan The Headmasters cartoon. This figure should be part of the recently revealed*Transformers MPG Collection. We have a look at the robot mode and some of his poseability. See the mirrored images attached to this news post and then join to the ongoing discussion on the 2005 Boards!

The post Takara Tomy Transformers MPG-01 Trainbot Shouki Official In-Hand Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
G1 TRANSFORMER MENASOR MOTORMASTER CROTCH PLATE LOT # 2 "W/DECAL" CLEANED
Transformers
G1 Transformers Electronic Voice Changer MIB
Transformers
G1 Transformers Transforming casettes for Soundwave
Transformers
G1 Transformers Bombshell MIB
Transformers
G1 Transformers Twin Twist MIB
Transformers
G1 Transformers Shrapnell MIB
Transformers
Kre-o Transformers Micro Changer Collection 2 Autobot Seaspray B0208 New Toy
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 12:46 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.