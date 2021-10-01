|
Takara Tomy Transformers MPG-01 Trainbot Shouki Official In-Hand Images
Takara Tomy Transformers Twitter
*have uploaded some official in-hand images of the new Transformers MPG-01 Trainbot Shouki. Masterpiece MPG-01 Shouki is the first entry in Takara Tomys Trainbots combiner Raiden which was seen in the G1 Japan The Headmasters cartoon. This figure should be part of the recently revealed*Transformers MPG Collection
. We have a look at the robot mode and some of his poseability. See the mirrored images attached to this news post and then join to the ongoing discussion on the 2005 Boards!
