Transformers War For Cybertron: Siege Wave 3 Voyager Springer Found At US Retail

Attention to all Siege collectors! Via a post in* The Hardcore Collectors Facebook group *we can report that the*Transformers War For Cybertron: Siege Wave 3 Voyager Springer*has been found At US Retail. According to the information shared, Siege Springer was spotted at Walmart in*Branford, Connecticut.* It's time to dash to your local Walmart to try to find Springer for your growing Siege collection. Happy hunting!