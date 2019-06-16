|
Transformers War For Cybertron: Siege Wave 3 Voyager Springer Found At US Retail
Attention to all Siege collectors! Via a post in*The Hardcore Collectors Facebook group
*we can report that the*Transformers War For Cybertron: Siege Wave 3 Voyager Springer*has been found At US Retail. According to the information shared, Siege Springer was spotted at Walmart in*Branford, Connecticut.* It’s time to dash to your local Walmart to try to find Springer for your growing Siege collection. Happy hunting!
