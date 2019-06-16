Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 10:00 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 42,888
Transformers War For Cybertron: Siege Wave 3 Voyager Springer Found At US Retail


Attention to all Siege collectors! Via a post in*The Hardcore Collectors Facebook group*we can report that the*Transformers War For Cybertron: Siege Wave 3 Voyager Springer*has been found At US Retail. According to the information shared, Siege Springer was spotted at Walmart in*Branford, Connecticut.* It’s time to dash to your local Walmart to try to find Springer for your growing Siege collection. Happy hunting!

The post Transformers War For Cybertron: Siege Wave 3 Voyager Springer Found At US Retail appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Old Today, 10:15 PM   #2
Matrix_Holder
The chosen one
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Burlington, ont, canada
Posts: 5,831
Re: Transformers War For Cybertron: Siege Wave 3 Voyager Springer Found At US Retail
Awesome, I'll be in the states this week.
