Transformers Studio Series SS-58 Dark Of The Moon Roadbuster In-Hand Images



Thanks to*PrimevsPrime on Youtube, we can share for you set of images of the new Transformers Studio Series SS-58 Dark Of The Moon Roadbuster*for your viewing pleasure. SS-58 Roadbuster is a new mold of one of the Wrecker’s trio seen in the third live-action film. This figure goes in scale with the rest of the Studio Series figures, so he is kind of a small Deluxe like previous Studio Series Bumblebee figures. Robot mode shows a very nice amount of details, with a decent amount of articulation points, but with quite a big backpack. The Nascar Impala alt mode is



Thanks to*PrimevsPrime on Youtube, we can share for you set of images of the new Transformers Studio Series SS-58 Dark Of The Moon Roadbuster*for your viewing pleasure. SS-58 Roadbuster is a new mold of one of the Wrecker's trio seen in the third live-action film. This figure goes in scale with the rest of the Studio Series figures, so he is kind of a small Deluxe like previous Studio Series Bumblebee figures. Robot mode shows a very nice amount of details, with a decent amount of articulation points, but with quite a big backpack. The Nascar Impala alt mode is





