Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Cybertron.ca Marketplace > Items For Sale or Trade
Reload this Page Transformers Prime Collection for Sale
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 06:13 PM   #1
JTCh
Armada
Join Date: Oct 2008
Location: Canada
Posts: 656
Transformers Prime Collection for Sale
I am starting a new post for this because I think my other sales post is getting too crowded. This one will be specifically for my Transformers Prime collection which I am selling separately. All figures are loose and complete, unless otherwise stated.

For locals:
Meet around Markham area.

For others:
Paypal only (add 4% on top for fees), shipping paid by buyer.

I am looking to offload a majority of my collection and will only be keeping a few pieces. Just a heads up to all, this stuff is at my parent's place so I am going to need to go back to get them before meeting up (ie. I won't be able to meet you right after you message me).

I will only be shipping on the weekends, just don't have the time to go back and forth to find and ship the stuff throughout the week. Same thing with local meetups, I will meet you after I pickup the figures on the weekend.



First Editions
Optimus Prime - $50
Bulkhead - $40
Arcee - $20
Bumblebee - $10
Cliffjumper - $20

RID
Rachet - $10
Wheeljack - $10
Smokescreen - $10
Prime - $20
Ultra Magnus - $20

Takara Tomy AM-08 Terrorcon Cliffjumper - $30



First Edition
Starscream - $20
Soundwave - $30
Vehicon - $20

RID
Megatron (painted, comes with purple Dr. Wu Energon sword) - $40
Dreadwing - $30
Shockwave - $30
Deadend - $10
Vehicon - $10
Airachnid - $5

Takara Tomy AM-16 Jet Vehicon - $50
BH Predaking - $30
MISB Unicron - $60

Will let the whole lot go for $500.

__________________
My BST Feedback
My Sale Thread
Last edited by JTCh; Today at 06:16 PM.
JTCh is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers G1 Lot for Parts Repair Vintage Jetfire
Transformers
TransFormers Triple Changer Blitzwing Decepticon Vintage toy 1985 Hasbro
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS Energon OMEGA SUPREME Hasbro 2004 HUGE WORKING ELECTRONICS
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS ROTF BRUTICUS MAXIMUS Combiners Set Target EXCLUSIVE 2009 COMPLETE
Transformers
Transformers Car Robots JRX Rail Racer in Disguise Train Midnight Express Spike
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers Beast Wars TransMetals RAMPAGE Complete Boxed
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers Beast Wars TransMetals DEPTH CHARGE Boxed + BONUS Figure
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 06:49 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.