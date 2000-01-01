I am starting a new post for this because I think my other sales post is getting too crowded. This one will be specifically for my Transformers Prime collection which I am selling separately. All figures are loose and complete, unless otherwise stated.
For locals:
Meet around Markham area.
For others:
Paypal only (add 4% on top for fees), shipping paid by buyer.
I am looking to offload a majority of my collection and will only be keeping a few pieces. Just a heads up to all, this stuff is at my parent's place so I am going to need to go back to get them before meeting up (ie. I won't be able to meet you right after you message me).
I will only be shipping on the weekends, just don't have the time to go back and forth to find and ship the stuff throughout the week. Same thing with local meetups, I will meet you after I pickup the figures on the weekend.
First Editions
Optimus Prime - $50
Bulkhead - $40
Arcee - $20
Bumblebee - $10
Cliffjumper - $20
RID
Rachet - $10
Wheeljack - $10
Smokescreen - $10
Prime - $20
Ultra Magnus - $20
Takara Tomy AM-08 Terrorcon Cliffjumper - $30
First Edition
Starscream - $20
Soundwave - $30
Vehicon - $20
RID
Megatron (painted, comes with purple Dr. Wu Energon sword) - $40
Dreadwing - $30
Shockwave - $30
Deadend - $10
Vehicon - $10
Airachnid - $5
Takara Tomy AM-16 Jet Vehicon - $50
BH Predaking - $30
MISB Unicron - $60
Will let the whole lot go for $500.