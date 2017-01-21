Thanks to their Facebook page
, Planet X have updated their more recent upcoming project with new painted prototype images! Aptly named “Apocalypse“, this project is Planet X’s take on War for Cybertron Trypticon, a figure that’s been highly anticipated since his initial reveal last year. From the looks of things, the Planet X team has been hard at work as Apocalypse is starting to come together with some color on him. However, Planet X also stated that this isn’t the final version so there’s still work to be done. In addition to Apocalypse getting an update, Planet X have » Continue Reading.
The post Planet X Apocalypse and Thundercracker and Skywarp – Painted Prototype Images
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...