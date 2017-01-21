The January issue of Licensing Made In magazine is out now
and it highlights details of several Official Hasbro Transformers Merchandise Licence Holders who will be showcasing products at this year’s Nuremberg Toy Fair. So, here comes a*potential SPOILER! Panini will release a bi-monthly Transformers story magazine from June 2017. A quick summary is provided and it’s a curve ball.*We do not know whether the spoiler is for Transformers: The Last Knight or for Transformers: Robots In Disguise. Is the spoiler big or small? It depends on whether it’s TLK or RID. What does it say? Find out, after » Continue Reading.
The post Possible Transformers: The Last Knight Spoiler From A Licensing Magazine
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...