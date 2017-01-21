Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 05:21 PM
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 36,854
Possible Transformers: The Last Knight Spoiler From A Licensing Magazine


The January issue of Licensing Made In magazine is out now and it highlights details of several Official Hasbro Transformers Merchandise Licence Holders who will be showcasing products at this year’s Nuremberg Toy Fair. So, here comes a*potential SPOILER! Panini will release a bi-monthly Transformers story magazine from June 2017. A quick summary is provided and it’s a curve ball.*We do not know whether the spoiler is for Transformers: The Last Knight or for Transformers: Robots In Disguise. Is the spoiler big or small? It depends on whether it’s TLK or RID. What does it say? Find out, after &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Possible Transformers: The Last Knight Spoiler From A Licensing Magazine appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.




Ontario Collectors Con - Sunday January 29th
