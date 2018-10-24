Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 08:00 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 41,312
FansProject Constructo Core at TFcon Chicago 2018


TFcon sponsor*Ages Three and Up*is proud to announce the long awaited*Fans Project Warbot WB011 Constructo Core. Constructo Core brings to life the origins of Steel Core and the Warbot Line. As featured in the comics, Constructo Core comes in a stunning weathered treatment with loads of cool accessories. This figure will be available at the Ages Three and Up / Fans Project Booth in limited quantities. The cost of the figure will be announced shortly. TFcon  Americas largest fan-run Transformers convention*returns to the Chicago, IL area the weekend of October 26th to October 28th, &#187; Continue Reading.

The post FansProject Constructo Core at TFcon Chicago 2018 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
Reply With Quote
Old Today, 08:09 PM   #2
optimusb39
Crossover
optimusb39's Avatar
Join Date: Aug 2015
Location: st. catherines ontario
Posts: 1,434
Re: FansProject Constructo Core at TFcon Chicago 2018
i wished theyd redo these guys in mp scale. that would be so awesome. and update the articulation a bit. fingers wrist swivels. etc.
anybody ever figire out what the splitting gimmck that this mold had at the waist?
Reply With Quote
Old Today, 08:56 PM   #3
Dynamo.Dave
Too close for missiles
Dynamo.Dave's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2008
Location: Toronto
Posts: 654
Re: FansProject Constructo Core at TFcon Chicago 2018
Are you talking about the chunk that has the leg/thigh pieces attaching to the mid torso?
Steelcore (first release) had a tight clip, but I got the Severo Core (WWI Grimlock) and it was a bit looser/better.

I nearly snapped my Steelcore though.
Reply With Quote
