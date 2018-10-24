Dynamo.Dave Too close for missiles Join Date: Apr 2008 Location: Toronto Posts: 654

Re: FansProject Constructo Core at TFcon Chicago 2018 Are you talking about the chunk that has the leg/thigh pieces attaching to the mid torso?

Steelcore (first release) had a tight clip, but I got the Severo Core (WWI Grimlock) and it was a bit looser/better.



I nearly snapped my Steelcore though. __________________

Wants:



TFC ST Commander (Rolling Thunder!)

Sparktoys Grimlock

Jetpower Revive Prime

Buster Skywing



