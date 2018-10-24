|
FansProject Constructo Core at TFcon Chicago 2018
*is proud to announce the long awaited*Fans Project Warbot WB011 Constructo Core. Constructo Core brings to life the origins of Steel Core and the Warbot Line. As featured in the comics, Constructo Core comes in a stunning weathered treatment with loads of cool accessories. This figure will be available at the Ages Three and Up / Fans Project Booth in limited quantities. The cost of the figure will be announced shortly. TFcon Americas largest fan-run Transformers convention
returns to the Chicago, IL area the weekend of October 26th to October 28th
