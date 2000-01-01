|
G1 Takara Japanese White astrotrains
I have two G1 white japanese astrotrains for sale. Neither is the reissue both are originals. Both display very nicely in bot and shuttle mod. Pictures can be sent to e-mail upon request.
Astrotrain 1- Missing one wheel panel for train mode. Some mild discoloration of white plastic. Some minor wear on black paint of shuttle nose/feet.-$45
Astrotrain 2- Missing both wheel panels for train mode. Some mild discoloration of white plastic. Some minor wear on black paint of shuttle/feet.-$30
Can be completed with reissue parts if you are not an original purist including the black gun. These are rare and don't pop up often. Prices are negotiable and trades are welcomed.