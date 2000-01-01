Hey all. I've got a never transformed Spotter set that has lived on my shelf looking for a new home. They're pretty rare and I know that the price is steep but it's a good $60-100 off evilbay prices. I'm always open to offers too!
Fans Toys Spotter ***$300 shipped in Canada.*** Comes with camera transformy parts, 3 guns, 3 energon cubes, 6 alternate faces, mini-camera and the instruction booklet. No box. Figures are pristine. Pictures on request.
I'm slowly organizing a new baby/new home moving sale so if there are any FT or MP's you're looking for feel free to drop me a line. I've come to bargain.