Today, 11:36 AM #1 KPhilipsen Generation 1 Join Date: Jun 2014 Location: Winnipeg Posts: 59 Fans Toys Spotter Sale



Fans Toys Spotter ***$300 shipped in Canada.*** Comes with camera transformy parts, 3 guns, 3 energon cubes, 6 alternate faces, mini-camera and the instruction booklet. No box. Figures are pristine. Pictures on request.



Hey all. I've got a never transformed Spotter set that has lived on my shelf looking for a new home. They're pretty rare and I know that the price is steep but it's a good $60-100 off evilbay prices. I'm always open to offers too!Fans Toys Spotter ***$300 shipped in Canada.*** Comes with camera transformy parts, 3 guns, 3 energon cubes, 6 alternate faces, mini-camera and the instruction booklet. No box. Figures are pristine. Pictures on request.I'm slowly organizing a new baby/new home moving sale so if there are any FT or MP's you're looking for feel free to drop me a line. I've come to bargain.

