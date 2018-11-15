|
X-Transbots Herald (Masterpiece Scaled G1 Crosscut) Color Prototype
*we have our first look at the colored protype of X-Transbots Herald (Masterpiece Scaled G1 Crosscut). Similar to the original G1 Skids mold which was repainted into E-Hobby Crosscut, X-Transbots brings us a smart remold and repaint of their Masterpiece scaled Savant/Skids into Crosscut. The new deco looks great and inspired by the G1 Crosscut toy. The new head is a great homage to the original toy too. From what we can see from the images, the weapons and accessories are the same that came with Savant. Interested in this new release? Check the mirrored images on » Continue Reading.
