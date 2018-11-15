Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 11:00 AM
Super_Megatron
X-Transbots Herald (Masterpiece Scaled G1 Crosscut) Color Prototype


Via X-Transbots Weibo*we have our first look at the colored protype of X-Transbots Herald (Masterpiece Scaled G1 Crosscut). Similar to the original G1 Skids mold which was repainted into E-Hobby Crosscut, X-Transbots brings us a smart remold and repaint of their Masterpiece scaled Savant/Skids into Crosscut. The new deco looks great and inspired by the G1 Crosscut toy. The new head is a great homage to the original toy too. From what we can see from the images, the weapons and accessories are the same that came with Savant. Interested in this new release? Check the mirrored images on &#187; Continue Reading.

The post X-Transbots Herald (Masterpiece Scaled G1 Crosscut) Color Prototype appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



The 2019 Ontario Collectors Con will be Sunday, January 27th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s and 90s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
