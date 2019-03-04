Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Transformers War For Cybertron Siege: Deluxe and Leader Class Wave 1 Out at French Re


TFW2005 member transform75 reports finding Siege Leader Class Ultra Magnus and Deluxe Class Sideswipe at a Paris Toys R Us location. Rescue Bots Academy Electronic Hot Shot and assorted Cyberverse figures are also available for purchase. Review our Siege Ultra Magnus photo gallery here and remember to bring your sightings recon to the 2005 boards!

The post Transformers War For Cybertron Siege: Deluxe and Leader Class Wave 1 Out at French Retail appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



__________________


The 2019 80s Toy Expo will be Sunday, April 7th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
FREE PARKING

For more info go to http://www.ontariocollectorscon.com/
