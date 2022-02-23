Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Micro Machines Transformers New Products ? Official Images & Listings
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 12:00 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 48,008
Micro Machines Transformers New Products ? Official Images & Listings


Via Amazon we have official images and listings of more new*Transformers Micro Machines products. Following our coverage of the new Transformers Micro Machines line, now we can share for you: Micro Machines Bumblebee Playset*– We had seen only one image of this playset back in February, and now we have a complete gallery of this*Bumblebee Chevrolet Camaro which transforms into a fortified Autobot garage. It comes with an exclusive Micro Machines Barricade. Priced*$37.99 and expected for release between*April 18 – May 4. Micro Machines Transformers 2007 8-pack*– Includes Micro Machines Transformers 2007 Optimus Prime, Bumblebee, Ratchet, Jazz, &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Micro Machines Transformers New Products – Official Images & Listings appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Optimus Prime Brush Painting Mounted Art Print by Artist Andy Lee
Transformers
Transformers Buzzworthy Bumblebee Origin Deluxe LOOSE WFC G1 Cartoon Version
Transformers
THOMAS the Tank Engine & Friends PERCY BELLE BUTCH Magnetic Talking Take Play
Transformers
Transformers Generations Combiner Wars Voyager Class MOTORMASTER
Transformers
Vintage Bandai Gobots G1 Crasher Mr-20 Porsche Figure Transformer 1983
Transformers
Transformers Thrilling 30 Brainstorm Complete
Transformers
Transformers Masterpiece Boxes and Plastic inserts
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 12:21 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2022, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.