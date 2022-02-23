Via Amazon we have official images and listings of more new*Transformers Micro Machines products. Following our coverage of the new Transformers Micro Machines line, now we can share for you: Micro Machines Bumblebee Playset
*– We had seen only one image of this playset
back in February, and now we have a complete gallery of this*Bumblebee Chevrolet Camaro which transforms into a fortified Autobot garage. It comes with an exclusive Micro Machines Barricade. Priced*$37.99 and expected for release between*April 18 – May 4. Micro Machines Transformers 2007 8-pack
*– Includes Micro Machines Transformers 2007 Optimus Prime, Bumblebee, Ratchet, Jazz, » Continue Reading.
