Transformers Studio Series Core Class Rumble Stock Images

Via In Demand Toys Facebook we can share for you new stock images of the highly anticipated Transformers Studio Series Core Class Rumble. We have a clear look at the front and the back of the packaging as well as new images in robot and cassette mode for your viewing pleasure.