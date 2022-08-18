|
|
Today, 11:00 AM
|
#1
|
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
|
Transformers Studio Series Core Class Rumble Stock Images
Via In Demand Toys Facebook
we can share for you new stock images of the highly anticipated*Transformers Studio Series Core Class Rumble.} We have a clear look at the front and the back of the packaging as well as new images in robot and cassette mode for your viewing pleasure. See all the images after the break and then share your impressions on the 2005 Boards!
The post Transformers Studio Series Core Class Rumble Stock Images
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
|
|
|
Today, 11:11 AM
|
#2
|
Location: les Milles Isles
|
Re: Transformers Studio Series Core Class Rumble Stock Images
Man I JUST got the blue TR cassetteman
|
|
|
|
Posting Rules
|
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
HTML code is Off
|
|
|
Donate to Cybertron.ca
|
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
All times are GMT -4. The time now is 12:04 PM.