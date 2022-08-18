Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Transformers Studio Series Core Class Rumble Stock Images


Via In Demand Toys Facebook we can share for you new stock images of the highly anticipated*Transformers Studio Series Core Class Rumble.} We have a clear look at the front and the back of the packaging as well as new images in robot and cassette mode for your viewing pleasure. See all the images after the break and then share your impressions on the 2005 Boards!

evenstaves
Re: Transformers Studio Series Core Class Rumble Stock Images
Man I JUST got the blue TR cassetteman
