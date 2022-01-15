Japanese store*E-Hobby*have updated their*website
*with images and information of the second wave of their exclusive official super deformed Transformers cards.* These are prismatic cards featuring ?chibi style? renditions of several Transformers characters. Wave 1 was released some weeks ago
with**G1 Convoy/Optimus Prime, G1 Megatron, Convoybat (BW Bat Optimus Primal) and Metalligator (BW Crocodile Megatron). Wave 2 brings us a new great variety of characters, including some classic Pretenders: G2 Laser Optimus & G2 Megatron Blaster & Soundwave Bludgeon & Stranglehold Rodimus Prime & Galvatron These products are available for pre-order only in Japan at the moment. They are sold » Continue Reading.
