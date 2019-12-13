|
Transformes Studio Series SS-59 Shatter (Jet Mode) In-Hand Images
Thanks to*TransFans Facebook
*and Capcomkai Instagram
we can share for you new in-hand images of the upcoming*Transformes Studio Series SS-59 Shatter (Jet Mode). Fans of the Bumblebee movie will sure be pleased with this new Shatter mold which looks very movie-accurate in both modes, which is a great improvement over SS-40 Shatter (car mode) body, specially if we compare the heads. It’s good to remark that while the images show Shatter with 2 arm cannons, she has proper hands to hold them. Jet mode looks really compact with an interesting transformation that hides most of the » Continue Reading.
The post Transformes Studio Series SS-59 Shatter (Jet Mode) In-Hand Images
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Ontario Collectors Con 2020
will be Sunday January 26th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.