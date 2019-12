Transformes Studio Series SS-59 Shatter (Jet Mode) In-Hand Images

Thanks to TransFans Facebook and Capcomkai Instagram we can share for you new in-hand images of the upcoming Transformes Studio Series SS-59 Shatter (Jet Mode). Fans of the Bumblebee movie will sure be pleased with this new Shatter mold which looks very movie-accurate in both modes, which is a great improvement over SS-40 Shatter (car mode) body, specially if we compare the heads. It's good to remark that while the images show Shatter with 2 arm cannons, she has proper hands to hold them. Jet mode looks really compact with an interesting transformation that hides most of the