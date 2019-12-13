Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 43,933

Transformers Earthrise Deluxe Ironworks In-Hand Images



Thanks to Tonton Review On YouTube we have in-hand images of the upcoming*Transformers Earthrise Deluxe Ironworks to share with you. Ironworks is part of the first Wave 1 of Earthrise Deluxes. He is also one of the new Eartrise Modulator figure that can convert into bases for Micromasters. Due to this characterristic, Ironoworks converts via complete parts-forming into his tow base configurations. The robot robot mode is sure very detailed and poseable, and the alt modes are a great homage to the G1 Micromaster base of the same name. We also hace comparison shots nex to some Deluxe and Leader



