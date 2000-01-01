Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Looking for RID Optimus
Today, 01:17 PM
forty6and2
Generation 2
Join Date: Jan 2009
Location: Saskatchewan
Posts: 112
Looking for RID Optimus
as it states. looking for a loose Complete RID Optimus firetruck. shipped to Saskatchewan
forty6and2
