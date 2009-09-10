FreedomGundam Freedom, ikimasu! Join Date: May 2007 Location: Montreal Posts: 2,832

TFCon 2019 sales list!

A lot of my prices are the lowest I've ever marked them at!

Will be travelling by car, so can definitely easily bring some of the larger items.



I have plenty of feedback here on the boards, and on eBay as well.

Obviously, the more you buy, the bigger of a discount/deal I can give you.

If you think my prices are unfair, JUST MAKE ME AN OFFER!

At this point, I just want most of this stuff to move, and I think I can be pretty flexible. Besides, the worst I can say is "No", right?



I have listed my figures in the following format:

[ Series ] Figure { Condition } []

Some pictures of the toys include other toys as well; if it's not listed in text, it's not available!*

Just to clarify:

MIB/MOC = opened and taken out of the package (one way or another), unless otherwise specified

MISB/MOSC = sealed box/bubble





[ Mainlines ]

[ Masterpiece ] MP-08 Grimlock (first Takara release) { MIB } [ 130 ]



[ Robots In Disguise ] Leader Optimus Prime { MISB }

[ Robots In Disguise ] Leader Ultra Magnus { MISB }

[ 120 for the pair ]





[ Combiner Wars ] Devastator { MISB } [ 170 ]



[ Classics ] Ultra Magnus (from 2-pack with Skywarp, Skywarp not included) { Loose-complete, in a Classics Optimus Prime box } [ 20 ]



[ Galaxy Force ] Noisemaze (Korean version) { MIB } [ 15 ]

[ Galaxy Force ] Toys Dream Project exclusive Soundblaster { MIB } [ 40 ]



[ Movie ] Chara Hobby 2007 exclusive Fusion Cluster Protoform Optimus Prime { MOC } [ 45 ]



[ Movie ] Japan exclusive Black Arcee { MOC } [ 55 ]



[ Revenge of the Fallen ] Amazon.jp exclusive Leader Optimus Prime Black version { MIB } [ 100 ]

[ Revenge of the Fallen ] Chara Hobby 2009 Soundwave Black version { MOC } [ 55 ]



=================================



[ Power Ranger / Sentai stuff ]



[ Engine Sentai Go-Onger / PR RPM ] Gunbir-Oh Black Version { MIB } - 100

[ Hyakujuu Sentai Gaoranger (PR Wild Force) ] Black Gaoking { MIB } + GaoApe { MIB } + Black GaoElephant (from GaoKnight set) { loose } + Black Lion Zord (from Animus Megazord) { loose } - 300

[ PR Lost Galaxy (PR in Space) ] Black Astro Megazord { MIB } - 150

[ Seijuu Sentai Gingaman (PR Lost Galaxy) ] Black Gingaioh { MIB } - 200

[ Mirai Sentai Timeranger (PR Time Force) ] Black TimeRobo set { MIB } - 250









[ Bakuryuu Sentai Abaranger ] Silver Dino Plate Guts set { MISB } [ 25 ]



=================================

[ Other toys ]



Here are a few random figures from random lines that I'm looking to get rid of as well.



Figures listed in the following format:

[ Series ] Figure { Condition } []



[ Super Robot Chogokin ] Alt Eisen { MIB } [ 40 ]



[ Robot Damashii ] Aile Strike Gundam + exclusive Sword/Launcher Striker pack set { both MIB } [ 50 ]

[ Robot Damashii ] exclusive Strike Rouge with IWSP pack { MISB } [ 55 ]

Picture: http://i36.photobucket.com/albums/e1...rd_strikes.jpg



[ Revoltech ] 016 Mazinkaiser (black 40th anniv) { MIB } [ 30 ]

[ Revoltech ] 035 Black Getter { MIB } [ 20 ]

[ Revoltech ] 037 Shin Getter 1 (Hyper Hobby black) { MIB } [ 30 ]





[ Hot Toys ] Iron Man Mk.33 Silver Centurion (with extra base) { MIB } [ 200 ]







[ Hot Toys ] Iron Man Hall of Armor base (short rod) { Loose } [ 25 ]

Pictures:

Has the rod trimmed shorter to accommodate War Machine's ammo belt

http://i36.photobucket.com/albums/e1...oa_stands2.jpg



[ Pellermodel ] Skirt M (adult female/skirt body shape) { MISP } [ 10 ]



=================================



[ Anime PVCs ]



Also up for sale are many of my anime-girl PVC figures. The TFA Deluxe Cybertron-mode Optimus Prime is for scale/size purposes only, and is not included in the sales.



I have listed my PVC figures in the following format:

[ Company ] {Scale} Series - Figure { Condition } []



[ Yamato ] {1/8} Inabaya Bunny Girl (White) { MISB } [ 20 ]

[ Yamato ] {1/8} Inabaya Bunny Girl (Black) { MISB } [ 20 ]

Picture: http://i36.photobucket.com/albums/e1...ayabunnies.jpg

Take both for $35!



[ Orchid Seed ] {1/7} Jingai Makyo - Ignis { MISB } [ 50 ]

Picture: http://i36.photobucket.com/albums/e1...seed_ignis.jpg



=================================



Please PM if you have any offers or questions!

Thanks!





[ WANTS / LOOKING FOR / WILL TRADE FOR ]

- G1 Repugnus

- G1 Scowl (needs at least the Monstructor foot part)

- SuperLink Grand Convoy / Energon Optimus Prime (Leader-class, faceplate version) (boxed or loose-complete is fine); Year of the Snake Optimus Prime is fine too

- SuperLink / Energon Wing Saber (Ultra-class) (boxed or loose-complete is fine) x2 A new thread for TFCon2019!A lot of my prices are the lowest I've ever marked them at!Will be travelling by car, so can definitely easily bring some of the larger items.I have plenty of feedback here on the boards, and on eBay as well.Obviously, the more you buy, the bigger of a discount/deal I can give you.If you think my prices are unfair, JUST MAKE ME AN OFFER!At this point, I just want most of this stuff to move, and I think I can be pretty flexible. Besides, the worst I can say is "No", right?I have listed my figures in the following format:] Figure {} []Some pictures of the toys include other toys as well; if it's not listed in text, it's not available!*Just to clarify:MIB/MOC = opened and taken out of the package (one way or another), unless otherwise specifiedMISB/MOSC = sealed box/bubble] MP-08 Grimlock (first Takara release) {} [] Leader Optimus Prime {] Leader Ultra Magnus {] Devastator {} [] Ultra Magnus (from 2-pack with Skywarp, Skywarp not included) {} [} [} [} [] Japan exclusive Black Arcee {} [} [} [=================================] Gunbir-Oh Black Version {} - 100] Black Gaoking {} + GaoApe {} + Black GaoElephant (from GaoKnight set) {} + Black Lion Zord (from Animus Megazord) {} - 300] Black Astro Megazord {} - 150] Black Gingaioh {} - 200] Black TimeRobo set {} - 250} [=================================Here are a few random figures from random lines that I'm looking to get rid of as well.Figures listed in the following format:] Figure {} []} [] Aile Strike Gundam + exclusive Sword/Launcher Striker pack set {} [] exclusive Strike Rouge with IWSP pack {} [] 016 Mazinkaiser (black 40th anniv) {} [] 035 Black Getter {} [] 037 Shin Getter 1 (Hyper Hobby black) {} [] Iron Man Mk.33 Silver Centurion (with extra base) {} [] Iron Man Hall of Armor base (short rod) {} [Has the rod trimmed shorter to accommodate War Machine's ammo belt] Skirt M (adult female/skirt body shape) {} [=================================Also up for sale are many of my anime-girl PVC figures. The TFA Deluxe Cybertron-mode Optimus Prime is for scale/size purposes only, and is not included in the sales.I have listed my PVC figures in the following format:] {Scale} Series - Figure {} []] {1/8} Inabaya Bunny Girl (White) {} [] {1/8} Inabaya Bunny Girl (Black) {} [Take both for $35!] {1/7} Jingai Makyo - Ignis {} [=================================Please PM if you have any offers or questions!Thanks!- G1 Repugnus- G1 Scowl (needs at least the Monstructor foot part)- SuperLink Grand Convoy / Energon Optimus Prime (Leader-class, faceplate version) (boxed or loose-complete is fine); Year of the Snake Optimus Prime is fine too- SuperLink / Energon Wing Saber (Ultra-class) (boxed or loose-complete is fine) x2



