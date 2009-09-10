A new thread for TFCon2019!
I have listed my figures in the following format:
[ Series
] Figure { Condition
} []
Some pictures of the toys include other toys as well; if it's not listed in text, it's not available!*
Just to clarify:
MIB/MOC = opened and taken out of the package (one way or another), unless otherwise specified
MISB/MOSC = sealed box/bubble
[ Mainlines ]
[ Masterpiece
] MP-08 Grimlock (first Takara release) { MIB
} [ 130
]
[ Robots In Disguise
] Leader Optimus Prime { MISB
}
[ Robots In Disguise
] Leader Ultra Magnus { MISB
}
[ 120 for the pair
]
[ Combiner Wars
] Devastator { MISB
} [ 170
]
[ Classics
] Ultra Magnus (from 2-pack with Skywarp, Skywarp not included) { Loose-complete, in a Classics Optimus Prime box
} [ 20
]
[ Galaxy Force
] Noisemaze (Korean version)
{ MIB
} [ 15
]
[ Galaxy Force
] Toys Dream Project exclusive Soundblaster
{ MIB
} [ 40
]
[ Movie
] Chara Hobby 2007 exclusive Fusion Cluster Protoform Optimus Prime
{ MOC
} [ 45
]
[ Movie
] Japan exclusive Black Arcee { MOC
} [ 55
]
[ Revenge of the Fallen
] Amazon.jp exclusive Leader Optimus Prime Black version
{ MIB
} [ 100
]
[ Revenge of the Fallen
] Chara Hobby 2009 Soundwave Black version
{ MOC
} [ 55
]
[ Power Ranger / Sentai stuff ]
[ Engine Sentai Go-Onger / PR RPM
] Gunbir-Oh Black Version { MIB
} - 100
[ Hyakujuu Sentai Gaoranger (PR Wild Force)
] Black Gaoking { MIB
} + GaoApe { MIB
} + Black GaoElephant (from GaoKnight set) { loose
} + Black Lion Zord (from Animus Megazord) { loose
} - 300
[ PR Lost Galaxy (PR in Space)
] Black Astro Megazord { MIB
} - 150
[ Seijuu Sentai Gingaman (PR Lost Galaxy)
] Black Gingaioh { MIB
} - 200
[ Mirai Sentai Timeranger (PR Time Force)
] Black TimeRobo set { MIB
} - 250
[ Bakuryuu Sentai Abaranger
] Silver Dino Plate Guts set
{ MISB
} [ 25
]
[ Other toys ]
Here are a few random figures from random lines that I'm looking to get rid of as well.
Figures listed in the following format:
[ Series
] Figure { Condition
} []
[ Super Robot Chogokin
] Alt Eisen
{ MIB
} [ 40
]
[ Robot Damashii
] Aile Strike Gundam + exclusive Sword/Launcher Striker pack set { both MIB
} [ 50
]
[ Robot Damashii
] exclusive Strike Rouge with IWSP pack { MISB
} [ 55
]
Picture: http://i36.photobucket.com/albums/e1...rd_strikes.jpg
[ Revoltech
] 016 Mazinkaiser (black 40th anniv) { MIB
} [ 30
]
[ Revoltech
] 035 Black Getter { MIB
} [ 20
]
[ Revoltech
] 037 Shin Getter 1 (Hyper Hobby black) { MIB
} [ 30
]
[ Hot Toys
] Iron Man Mk.33 Silver Centurion (with extra base) { MIB
} [ 200
]
[ Hot Toys
] Iron Man Hall of Armor base (short rod) { Loose
} [ 25
]
Pictures:
Has the rod trimmed shorter to accommodate War Machine's ammo belt
http://i36.photobucket.com/albums/e1...oa_stands2.jpg
[ Pellermodel
] Skirt M (adult female/skirt body shape) { MISP
} [ 10
]
[ Anime PVCs ]
Also up for sale are many of my anime-girl PVC figures. The TFA Deluxe Cybertron-mode Optimus Prime is for scale/size purposes only, and is not included in the sales.
I have listed my PVC figures in the following format:
[ Company
] {Scale} Series - Figure { Condition
} []
[ Yamato
] {1/8} Inabaya Bunny Girl (White) { MISB
} [ 20
]
[ Yamato
] {1/8} Inabaya Bunny Girl (Black) { MISB
} [ 20
]
Picture: http://i36.photobucket.com/albums/e1...ayabunnies.jpg
Take both for $35!
[ Orchid Seed
] {1/7} Jingai Makyo - Ignis { MISB
} [ 50
]
Picture: http://i36.photobucket.com/albums/e1...seed_ignis.jpg
[ WANTS / LOOKING FOR / WILL TRADE FOR ]
- G1 Repugnus
- G1 Scowl (needs at least the Monstructor foot part)
- SuperLink Grand Convoy / Energon Optimus Prime (Leader-class, faceplate version) (boxed or loose-complete is fine); Year of the Snake Optimus Prime is fine too
- SuperLink / Energon Wing Saber (Ultra-class) (boxed or loose-complete is fine) x2