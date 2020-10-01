Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 10:50 AM
Super_Megatron
Moon Studio MS-05 Green Zone (G1 Suiken) Color Prototypes


Via*HK-TF ???????? Facebook group, we have our first images of the color prototype of*Moon Studio MS-05 Green Zone (G1 Suiken). This*figure is a modern take on the Japanese G1 Trainbot Suiken and he?s part of*Moon Studio Radiatron / G1 Raiden combiner. We only have images of the robot mode at the moment (next to the previously revealed*MS-06 Cool Peak/G1 Seizan color prototype), but we can see that this mold shows a great green and gray deco and a cartoon-accurate design as we have seen with the other*Moon Studio*Trainbots*team. See the new images after the &#187; Continue Reading.

