Via*HK-TF ???????? Facebook group
, we have our first images of the color prototype of*Moon Studio MS-05 Green Zone (G1 Suiken). This*figure is a modern take on the Japanese G1 Trainbot Suiken and he?s part of*Moon Studio Radiatron / G1 Raiden combiner
. We only have images of the robot mode at the moment (next to the previously revealed*MS-06 Cool Peak/G1 Seizan color prototype
), but we can see that this mold shows a great green and gray deco and a cartoon-accurate design as we have seen with the other*Moon Studio
*Trainbots
*team
. See the new images after the » Continue Reading.
