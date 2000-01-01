down_shift Moderator Join Date: May 2008 Location: Burlington Posts: 4,630

Transformers Combiner Force 3 Step Bumblebee Released At Retail



Combiner Force 3 Step Bumblebee has been spotted at a Walmart in Ontario.



Have you found this figure? Are you looking for it?



