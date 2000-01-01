Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 06:29 PM   #1
down_shift
Moderator
down_shift's Avatar
Join Date: May 2008
Location: Burlington
Posts: 4,630
Transformers Combiner Force 3 Step Bumblebee Released At Retail
Good news for those folks to just GOTTA HAVE EM ALL!

Combiner Force 3 Step Bumblebee has been spotted at a Walmart in Ontario.

Have you found this figure? Are you looking for it?

Let us know in the Canadian Transformers Sightings forum!
Old Today, 06:38 PM   #2
Tonestar
Star Seeker
Join Date: Feb 2012
Location: Ajax
Posts: 1,451
Re: Transformers Combiner Force 3 Step Bumblebee Released At Retail
Saw this at WalMart today now where are the new RID Deluxes and TR Wave#3 Legends ?????
Tonestar
