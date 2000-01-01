Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Transformers Combiner Force 3 Step Bumblebee Released At Retail
Today, 06:29 PM
#
1
down_shift
Moderator
Join Date: May 2008
Location: Burlington
Posts: 4,630
Transformers Combiner Force 3 Step Bumblebee Released At Retail
Good news for those folks to just GOTTA HAVE EM ALL!
Combiner Force 3 Step Bumblebee has been spotted at a Walmart in Ontario.
Have you found this figure? Are you looking for it?
Let us know in the
Canadian Transformers Sightings
forum!
Attached Thumbnails
down_shift
Today, 06:38 PM
#
2
Tonestar
Star Seeker
Join Date: Feb 2012
Location: Ajax
Posts: 1,451
Re: Transformers Combiner Force 3 Step Bumblebee Released At Retail
Saw this at WalMart today now where are the new RID Deluxes and TR Wave#3 Legends ?????
Tonestar
