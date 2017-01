Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 36,872

Thanks to TFW2005 board user*Type-R we have a look at a promotional video of Takara-Tomy for the "Movie The Best" line. We can see all the releases in a nice stop-motion video, where you can spot the new decos for the characters.

