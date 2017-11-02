Third Party Alien Attack has shared new images of their impressive*STF-02 El Cid – AOE/TLK Optimus Prime for all Transformers movie fans. The new images surfaced on Alien Attack’s Weibo
*and they give us a very impressive look at their take on the sleek and stylized robot design of AOE/TLK Optimus Prime. Nicely sculpted with a great amount of details, this figure displays a nice amount of articulation that allows you very dynamic poses. Weapons display and storage are also shown. The last picture reveals the size compared to popular MPM-03 Bumblebee and we are sure you will like how » Continue Reading.
