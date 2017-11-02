Million Publishing’s Hero X Twitter account has been sharing some artwork from the upcoming Generations 2018 book over the past few days, giving us a taste of what is in store in this latest entry into the Japanese Generations books. First up is an image tweeted earlier today
showing a preview of the comic that is accompanying the book. Many fans dislike Bumblebee for mainlining attention over the past decade; good news, Overlord shares your view. Second is the artwork for the cover of this year’s volume
, which shows Hot Rod, alone, facing Generation 2 Megatron, Misfire, Blitzwing, » Continue Reading.
