Old Today, 01:40 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 39,125
Generations 2018 cover and comic preview


Million Publishing's Hero X Twitter account has been sharing some artwork from the upcoming Generations 2018 book over the past few days, giving us a taste of what is in store in this latest entry into the Japanese Generations books. First up is an image tweeted earlier today showing a preview of the comic that is accompanying the book. Many fans dislike Bumblebee for mainlining attention over the past decade; good news, Overlord shares your view. Second is the artwork for the cover of this year's volume, which shows Hot Rod, alone, facing Generation 2 Megatron, Misfire, Blitzwing,

The post Generations 2018 cover and comic preview appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



