HasLab Reveals Transformers Victory Saber Tier 3 Stretch Goal ? Shield, Holi, and Fir
, we now have a look at the tier 3 unlocks for the HasLab Transformers Victory Saber crowdfund- and as expected, it is indeed his shield, but it also includes two more extras in the form of Micromasters Holi and Fire! We’re also provided with more photos of Victory Saber himself, also revealing that Star Saber can indeed form his base mode. The project will need 20,000 backers to unlock these items, and if you’re interested you have about 9 days remaining to do so here: Haslab Crowdfund Transformers Victory Saber
