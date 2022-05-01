April is leaving with just a few new Transformers sightings. Kingdom Tigatron finally made its way to German retail and the Legacy Deluxe Beast Wars redecos (Walmart exclusives in the US) have been spotted in Ireland. Kingdom Wave 4 Voyager In Germany ?
*2005 Boards member Nevermore*finally found Kingdom Tigatron at*at M?ller in Gelsenkirchen. Legacy Beast Wars Redecos In Ireland ?
*2005 Boards member*Nate98*spotted Legacy*Sandstorm, Buzzsaw and Nightprowler at Smyths Jervis Street Dublin. Happy hunting, one and all!
