Transformers Legacy Leader Class Black Convoy (RID Scourge) In-Hand Images



Coming to us from PrimeVsPrime on Youtube, we now have our first in-hand images of the new*Transformers Legacy Leader Class Black Convoy (RID Scourge). This is the inevitable black redeco of the Legacy G2 Laser Optimus Prime mold (expected to be part of the Walmart exclusive Velocitron sub-line) and we are sure your optics will be really pleased with the result. While it was kind of a surprise to know that this figure was listed with the original Japanese name Black Convoy instead of Scourge or Nemesis Prime, now we can see the reason of this change. The figure deco



