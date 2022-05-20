Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers Legacy Leader Class Black Convoy (RID Scourge) In-Hand Images
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 03:10 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 48,313
Transformers Legacy Leader Class Black Convoy (RID Scourge) In-Hand Images


Coming to us from PrimeVsPrime on Youtube, we now have our first in-hand images of the new*Transformers Legacy Leader Class Black Convoy (RID Scourge). This is the inevitable black redeco of the Legacy G2 Laser Optimus Prime mold (expected to be part of the Walmart exclusive Velocitron sub-line) and we are sure your optics will be really pleased with the result. While it was kind of a surprise to know that this figure was listed with the original Japanese name Black Convoy instead of Scourge or Nemesis Prime, now we can see the reason of this change. The figure deco &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Legacy Leader Class Black Convoy (RID Scourge) In-Hand Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 03:23 PM   #2
ssjgoku22
Nexus Maximus
ssjgoku22's Avatar
Join Date: Feb 2018
Location: Edmonton, Alberta
Posts: 2,312
Re: Transformers Legacy Leader Class Black Convoy (RID Scourge) In-Hand Images
And here's my money Hasbro, got damn!
ssjgoku22 is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 03:50 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2022, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.