Transformers voice actor Gregg Berger to attend TFcon Toronto 2022 Gregg Berger the voices of Grimlock, Skyfire, Long Haul, and Outback in the Transformers Generation 1 cartoon will be a guest at TFcon Toronto 2022. He is also known for his role as Odie in Garfield, Mysterio, and Kraven the Hunter from Spider-Man: The Animated Series, as well as Cutter, Firefly, Spirit, Ripcord, and Sparks in the Sunbow G.I.Joe cartoons. He will be attending all weekend signing for fans.



Gregg Berger is presented by



Gregg Berger is presented by Ages Three and Up

Tickets are on sale now at https://www.tfcon.ca

