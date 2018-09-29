Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 02:10 PM
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Two New Transformers: Bumblebee Trailers Rated


British Board of Film Classifications has rated four Theatrical Trailers for Transformers: Bumblebee. Out of the 4, two are Trailer #2 and Trailer #3 which we got to see on Monday. These are indicated by their time stamps of*2m 26s and*2m 28s respectively. The two new trailers are clocked at*1m 31s and 1m 35s. We do not know whether these are simplified versions of Trailer #2 and #3; for the earliest*Transformers: Bumblebee Teaser Trailer also received a cut-down version of itself. You can check out additional details via the links below: BBFC – Trailer H <a href="http://www.bbfc.co.uk/releases/bumblebee-filmtrailer-4">BBFC – Trailer &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Two New Transformers: Bumblebee Trailers Rated appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



