Two New Transformers: Bumblebee Trailers Rated
British Board of Film Classifications has rated four Theatrical Trailers for Transformers: Bumblebee. Out of the 4, two are Trailer #2 and Trailer #3 which we got to see on Monday. These are indicated by their time stamps of*2m 26s and*2m 28s respectively. The two new trailers are clocked at*1m 31s and 1m 35s. We do not know whether these are simplified versions of Trailer #2 and #3; for the earliest*Transformers: Bumblebee Teaser Trailer also received a cut-down version of itself. You can check out additional details via the links below: BBFC – Trailer H
