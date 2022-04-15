TFcon is very happy to welcome Transformers Generation 1 Production Coordinator Paul Davids to TFcon Toronto 2022
. He also wrote the G1 episodes Cosmic Rust, Chaos, Thief in the Night, and Grimlock?s New Brain. Paul will be taking part in a Q&A panel and autograph sessions with the attendees of Canada?s Premiere Transformers Collectors Event. Paul Davids is presented by Ages Three and Up
. Tickets are on sale now at https://www.tfcon.ca/tickets
.
